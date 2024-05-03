Opinion
NYPD clears NYU and New School anti-Israel occupation, make 56 arrests

The New York Police Department cleared an anti-Israel encampment at New York University on Friday morning.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 3, 2024, 11:30 am ET

The New York Police Department cleared an anti-Israel encampment at New York University on Friday morning.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry wrote on Twitter that NYU requested their assistance in dispersing the encampment on Thursday. The New York Post reported that 13 protesters were arrested while police cleared the encampment.

In a video shared by Daughtry, an officer told the protesters: “If you guys want to leave, you’re more than welcome...Grab your stuff and go if you’d like to leave.”

Several protesters were seen leaving.

[RELATED: Brown University caves to pro-Hamas mob, promises to consider cutting ties with Jewish State]

According to NBC News, NYPD officers also cleared the encampment at The New School on Friday morning.

Officials said that 43 people were arrested at The New School.

[RELATED: NORTHWESTERN SURRENDERS: University to pay off protesters to disband encampment]

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told NBC that protesters were given the choice to leave or be arrested.


