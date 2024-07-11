NYU Abu Dhabi student deported after shouting 'Free Palestine!' during graduation: Report

A student at New York University Abu Dhabi was reportedly deported after he shouted “Free Palestine!” while walking across a graduation stage.

The Associated Press reported that the incident happened during NYU Abu Dhabi’s graduation in May while the student walked across a stage to get his diploma.

Within days, the student was apparently deported from the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for NYU Abu Dhabi told the Associated press that while it has been “guaranteed academic authority” on the campus, “in none of our locations ... are members of the NYU community immune from local law.”

“NYU has no authority over any nation’s immigration or law enforcement actions or decisions,” the spokesperson said.

The university said it told students “clearly and repeatedly about expectations, obligations, and boundaries, including the protocols for the NYU Abu Dhabi graduation.”

Prior to the graduation ceremony, students at the university were told that “displaying the Palestinian flag anywhere on campus is not permitted and this was strictly executed, even in residential buildings.”

Jacqueline Hennecke, who graduated from NYU Abu Dhabi in May, said that the university sent them an email before graduation stating that all “cultural attire,” including scarves, were banned.