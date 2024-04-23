NYU allows NYPD to arrest over 100 protesters at anti-Israel encampment; 'Globalize the intifada'

The New York Police Department arrested over 100 people on Monday night at New York University where students made their own anti-Israel encampment.

Protesters Monday evening were seen forming a human chain as police presence began to enter the area occupied by the protesters. Fox News Digital reported that before the NYPD entered the area that the encampment was in, the NYPD told students, “New York University has warned you to leave the area.”

According to the New York Post, over 100 protesters were arrested.

As the NYPD entered the encampment, the NYU Students for Justice in Palestine formed a human chain around the encampment area, similar to measures Columbia students had last week when the NYPD entered the Columbia encampment.

Earlier in the day, protesters were seen setting up the encampment with NYU’s Students for Justice in Palestine, posting on Instagram: “Heeding the call from our comrades at Cclumbia, NYU students have brought the Gaza Solidarity Encampment to our campus. We amplify the call for Palestinian liberation and the divestment of our universities from the zionist project.”

[RELATED: AYFKM: Columbia president told Congress this prof was ‘terminated.’ Now it appears he’s ‘holding class’ INSIDE Columbia’s gates among pro-Hamas camp]

Before the NYPD entered the campus, in footage taken by Campus Reform, students were seen chanting, “Globalize the Intifada”, and, “NYU you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide.”

Additionally, in a video taken by Campus Reform, protesters were seen yelling at members of a Pro-Israel display taking place across the street from the encampment, with one individual prompting a pro-Israel protester to throw a punch.

Additionally, in a post on X, NYU faculty members who were previously seen forming a human chain around the encampment were recorded being escorted out of the protest area by NYPD officers with the professors having zip-ties restraining them.

As students were beginning to be arrested, the NYU Students for Justice in Palestine uploaded a photo of NYPD officers in front of the encampment area, captioned: “SHAME ON NYU CALLING THE NYPD ON ITS OWN STUDENTS. THEY SHOWED UP TO A PEACEFUL ENCAMPMENT IN RIOT GEAR,” and, “NYPD. KKK. IOF THEYRE ALL THE SAME”

Additionally, the SJP chapter alleges that the NYPD waited until the group was in prayer before beginning arrests, per a post from the SJP’s account.

[RELATED: ‘Call out the National Guard’: Biden must send troops to Columbia campus, Hawley says]

After students and faculty were arrested, the SJP posted another photo to Instagram stating: “Jail Supported [sic] needed,” and, “ The fascist NYPD has arrested comrades, students, and faculty from PAL-AWDA, White Kites Resistance, NYU SJP, NYU LSJP, NYU SDS, SHUT IT DOWN NYU, NYC HEALTHCARE WORKERS 4 PALESTINE, and others during a brutal assault ont he NYU Gaza Solidarity Encampment tonight 4/22.”

In a statement from NYU on the protest, a spokesperson stated: “Nonetheless we made no move to clear the plaza at that point because high among the University’s aims was to avoid any escalation or violence. So, the University was deeply disturbed when, early this afternoon, additional protesters, many of whom we believe were not affiliated with NYU, suddenly breached the barriers that had been put in place at the north side of the plaza and joined the others already on the plaza. This breach was in violation of directions from Campus Safety Officers and in violation of multiple University rules.”

Further stating: “Nevertheless, many refused to leave. We also learned that there were intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents reported. Given the foregoing and the safety issues raised by the breach, we asked for assistance from the NYPD. The police urged those on the plaza to leave peacefully, but ultimately made a number of arrests.”

Campus Reform has contacted NYU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.