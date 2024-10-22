NYU class to teach about ‘Queer Cultures and Democracy’

New York University (NYU) will offer a class teaching students about “queer” identities in Latin American countries.

The class, “Queer Cultures and Democracy,” will start on Jan. 23 and end on April 30, and will be offered at NYU’s main campus and at its location in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“In the last ten years, several Latin American nations have witnessed decisive progress in the legal recognition of non-normative sexualities and gender identities,” the course description reads. “The conventional map of ‘advanced democracies’ crafting models of democratization that could be exported to less developed nations seems definitely challenged: a new understanding of the complex, and multiple temporalities of queer cultures in North and South America is more necessary than ever.”

The course aims to “trace and reconstruct the historical detours of queer cultures in Buenos Aires and New York as cities that epitomize queer struggles in Argentina and the US.”

Several other colleges and universities are also offering courses focusing on gender identity and “LGBTQ” politics.

Columbia University currently has a class on the “Trans History of the United States” that “offer[s] an in-depth survey of the history of trans and gender nonconforming experiences across the history of the United States.” The class instructor is Nikita Shepherd, a doctoral student whose Ph.D. dissertation researches the “political history of the public bathroom in modern America.”

The Ivy League university is also teaching interested students a class called “Queer/Trans Holocaust History,” which examines the Holocaust “from the position of queer and trans scholarship.”

Barnard College is offering a “Queer Caribbean Critique,” which “analyzes the different critical approaches to studying same-sex desire in the Caribbean region.”

