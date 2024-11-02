NYU faculty and staff overwhelmingly financially support Democratic candidates: Analysis

Credit: Gage Skidmore

92% of political made by New York University faculty, staff, and administrators went to Democratic organizations, according to data from the Federal Elections Commission.

Washington Square News, through an analysis, found that staff at NYU have given over $2 million to Democratic candidates and causes.

Susan Andersen, a professor at NYU’s College of Arts & Science, told the Washington Square News she would describe the past several years as a “national emergency,” which prompted her to donate consistently to Democratic candidates. Since 2016, Andersen has contributed more than $47,000 to Democratic committees like ActBlue and the Harris Victory Fund.

“Since 2016, which I found catastrophic and frightening, as America took its first steps in sliding toward autocracy, I shifted to donating small amounts monthly to tons of candidates who could help us hold onto or win back the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, as this is so absolutely crucial to preventing the worst from occurring,” Anderson continued.

Richard Cole, another College of Arts & Science professor, also explained in the WSN article that he has supported Democratic campaigns for nearly a decade, with his donations peaking in presidential election years. Last year, he contributed more than $14,000 to various Democratic organizations.

The Washington Square News article further points to the trend of higher education employees favoring Democratic candidates in the 2020 election, with $4.9 million in donations to Joe Biden compared to $890,000 to Donald Trump. N

YU’s contributions specifically showed strong support for Democratic candidates, with $682,039 going to Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming election, compared to $23,244 for Donald Trump.

Campus Reform has not received a response to a request for comment sent to NYU.