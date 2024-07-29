Ohio governor signs law aimed at curbing anti-Semitic harassment at colleges

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation aimed at stopping anti-Semitic harassment within the state’s public and private universities.

The legislation, Enact CAMPUS Act, was signed into law on Wednesday and requires public and private universities within the state to adopt and enforce policies regarding religious, racial and ethnic harassment, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

Republican state representative Justin Pizzulli, a co-sponsor of the bill, said that anti-Semitism has become rampant within higher education,

“Our universities are becoming a breeding ground for this kind of nature,” Pizzulli said. “Some faculty, staff and student-funded groups have ties to radical propaganda organizations that are assigning a hostile campus climate for the institution and, after speaking with over 50 students across Ohio, it is clear this hate most be stopped.”

The bill also makes available $1 million in 2025 to go towards student safety and another $1 million for outreach with student organizations organizations that are sanctioned. $2 million will also be appropriated for a campus security support program.

Pizzulli co-sponsored the bill with Democrat state representative Dontavius Jarrells.

“We want to make sure that we are creating an environment where every student — no matter who they are, who they pray to, what ethnicity or religious background they have — have the best opportunity to learn and to live and be on campuses and be spaces of community … and really learn from each other about the various religious and cultural differences we all have,” Jarrells said.