Ohio State offers trans student resources to promote 'authenticity'

Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus is providing its student body with “gender-inclusive housing,” “legal name and sex/gender marker changes,” along with “gender-affirming care.”

The university also provides “transgender health care” through the Wexner Medical Center, which operates a “Gender Affirming Primary Care Clinic” in two locations.

According to the “gender-inclusive housing” web page, students are able to live with roommates “regardless of legal sex, sex assigned at birth, or gender identity.” Additionally, students are not limited to one area of the school since “there are multiple options for gender-inclusive housing on campus.”

“The primary reason is to provide housing options that take into consideration varying identities and to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all students,” the website states. “Student Life University Housing and Residence Education is committed to building and maintaining a diverse community to reflect human diversity and improve opportunities for all.”

Ohio State also provides students with assistance to legally change their name and gender on their “journey toward authenticity.”

“Transgender and gender non-conforming communities have pioneered the fight for LGBTQ+ rights since the days of Stonewall and before,” one web page reads. “The Ohio State University strives to support students, staff, and faculty of all genders by providing resources including trans-inclusive student housing, health care and insurance coverage, legal support, training, and more.”

For additional legal resources, the university website also promotes pro-LGBT groups like the ACLU of Ohio, “TransOhio” and “Advocates for Trans Equality.”

Likewise, the OSU Wexner Medical Center provides a variety of transgender services, such as “masculinization and feminization surgeries,” “voice therapy,” “hormone replacement therapy” and “facial feminization surgery.”

The center is “one of only a few academic health centers in the country to offer bottom gender-affirming surgery,” according to its website.

The faculty of the OSU College of Medicine write that “it is vitally important to teach the next generation of medical professionals how to create affirming/empowering relationships with their patients and to provide high quality care to the transgender community in any setting.”

The Wexner Medical Center promotes the idea that “gender-affirming surgery is an important part of the management of patients with gender dysphoria.” As a result, the center embraces “guidelines” that are “set for safe, effective physical and mental health care for transgender and gender-nonconforming patients.”

Campus Reform has contacted Ohio State University and the Wexner Medical Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.