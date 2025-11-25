Ohio State scrapping eight degree programs, reworking 30 more to comply with new law

Ohio State University is scrapping eight degree programs and reworking over 30 more to comply with a sweeping state law aimed at streamlining public higher education.

The changes come under Ohio Senate Bill 1, which requires public colleges to phase out majors averaging fewer than five graduates annually. The law, which took effect June 27 according to The Columbus Dispatch, is part of a broader effort to align academic offerings with student demand and workforce relevance.

The programs being cut range from music theory and medieval studies to agriculture and mathematics-English hybrids. While current students can finish their degrees, no new students will be admitted to these majors.

In addition to the eliminations, OSU has requested waivers to temporarily maintain or restructure 32 programs. Several of those proposals involve combining existing majors into broader umbrella degrees.

For example, five French and Italian-related programs would merge into one major. Similarly, language and religious studies programs would consolidate into new regional or interdisciplinary degrees.

Programs like vision science, music composition, and plant pathology are also on the chopping block pending state review. Temporary waivers would allow time for transitions or further evaluation.

The university presented the changes to its Board of Trustees on Nov. 20, citing compliance with both the new law and existing review requirements from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The department approved the initial list of eliminations in September.