Ohio University searches for prof ‘specializing’ in woke subjects

The school was searching for candidates ‘specializing in social inequality, social justice, and gender and sexuality studies.’

Classes to be taught by the professor include ‘[c]ourses on the sociology of gender, sociology of sexualities, intersectionality, LGBTQ studies, gender and justice, and gender, crime, and law.’

Devon Goetz '27 | Virginia Correspondent
May 2, 2024, 8:00 am ET

Ohio University was searching for an Assistant Professor of Instruction in “Sociology and Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies,” according to a job posting on HigherEdJobs. 

The posting opened on March 14 and closed on April 14, and the position is listed as deleted as of April 15, though it remains unclear if OU found someone to fill the position yet. 

[RELATED: PROF ELLWANGER: Gender studies experts re-discover the soul]

The university was looking for applicants “specializing in social inequality, social justice, and gender and sexuality studies” to teach classes “on Social Inequality and Social Change, Social Justice, and Introduction to Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.”

The posting added that “Candidates will also have opportunities to teach courses relating to their expertise. Courses on the sociology of gender, sociology of sexualities, intersectionality, LGBTQ studies, gender and justice, and gender, crime, and law are especially welcome.”

The role was listed as non-tenure track and is slated to last from 2024-2025 with the “possibility of extending the position for additional years.”

[RELATED: State senate votes to defund U of Wyoming DEI office, Gender Studies program]

The “Minimum Qualifications” stated that “[t]he successful candidate must be ABD in Sociology or a related field by the start date of the position,” and “Preferred Qualifications” listed a “Ph.D. in Sociology or a related field by the start date of the position” and “[e]xperience as an Instructor of record.”

OU Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies department “provides an opportunity to explore gender and sexuality and their intersection with race, ethnicity, class, and other elements of diversity,” according to the school website. 

Campus Reform has reached out to Ohio University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly. 

