Oklahoma higher education leaders cutting dozens of degree programs across the state

Oklahoma’s higher education leaders are trimming the fat. After a sweeping review of academic programs across state colleges and universities, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are axing or suspending 62 degree offerings that failed to attract enough graduates.

The targeted programs had one thing in common: fewer than five graduates over a five-year period. That’s 21% of all programs offered in the state.

Of the 357 degree programs originally identified as low-performing, 41 are being eliminated and 21 suspended. The rest will stay, many with marching orders to boost enrollment or face the chopping block later.

Cuts span everything from niche language programs to underused associate degrees, according to the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. The University of Oklahoma alone is shutting down degrees in French, German, Arabic, piano pedagogy, plant biology, and more.

Oklahoma State and several regional schools are also trimming their offerings.

Still, degrees in critical fields like STEM, health, and education are being protected — even if they don’t hit enrollment targets. The Regents say the goal isn’t just downsizing, but making sure public colleges align with workforce needs and spend taxpayer dollars wisely.

In an era of rising tuition and shifting student demand, Oklahoma’s higher ed system is betting on fewer, stronger, and more relevant degree paths.