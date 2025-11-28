Oklahoma Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit over Bibles in classrooms

Oklahoma’s effort to mandate Bibles in public school classrooms is officially over, following a leadership shake-up and a decision from the state’s highest court to dismiss the legal fight as no longer relevant.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court voted 6–2 on Nov. 24 to throw out a lawsuit brought by over 30 residents opposing the 2024 Bible directive issued by former State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Oklahoma Voice reports.

The 2024 guidance from Walters stated that “all Oklahoma schools are required to incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments, as an instructional support into the curriculum across specified grade levels, e.g., grades 5 through 12.”

The plaintiffs, represented by several national legal groups, argued the policy violated religious freedom and improperly used public funds to promote religious instruction.

But after Walters stepped down in September, newly appointed Superintendent Lindel Fields and a revamped State Board of Education told the court they had no plans to enforce or revive the mandate. They also confirmed they would not fund Bibles or religious curriculum materials for classrooms.

With the policies now voided, the court ruled the legal challenge moot.

The Bible-in-schools order had been one of Walters’ most controversial moves, sparking national backlash and legal action. Plaintiffs said the mandate not only bypassed legal procedures but also risked undermining parental authority in guiding religious or moral instruction at home.

Fields will lead the department until early 2027, when voters will elect a new superintendent. For now, his decision to dismantle the policy ends the legal battle before it could move forward.