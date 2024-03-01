Oklahoma university clears buildings after anti-Israel display turns into bomb scare

The University of Oklahoma was forced to clear several buildings after an anti-Israel display created a bomb scare.

Officials on Feb. 16 were responding to a display containing a sign, reading “Ignore this like you do Genocide. 28,000 and counting. Silence is complicity.”

The sign was posted behind what appears to be a brick that was damaged in an explosion and contained a red liquid that looked like blood.

According to the OU Daily, the Norman Police Department utilized a bomb squad to make sure there wasn’t a threat.

Gaylord Hall, Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture and the Asp Avenue parking garage were evacuated by officials because of the display, according to the outlet.

”On Friday, Feb. 16, OUPD received a call concerning a suspicious package placed near a statue near Gaylord Hall. OUPD dispatched officers to examine the package and called in the Norman Police Department. Investigators found no explosive devices inside the package and deemed the area safe. OUPD took steps to ensure the OU community was safe and would like to thank the Norman Police Department for their assistance. The University of Oklahoma takes all threats to the safety of our campus community seriously,” the university wrote in a statement after an all-clear was issued.