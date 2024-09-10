OPINION: Four things conservative students should do to prepare for college during an election year

Karin A. Lips is the Founder and President of the Network of enlightened Women (NeW), the nation’s premier organization for conservative university women. She is the author of You’re Not Alone: The Conservative Woman’s Guide to College, editor of She’s Conservative: Stories of Trials and Triumphs on America’s College Campuses, and host of The Conservative Woman’s Guide podcast.

Conservatives need to do more to be prepared for what they are going to face on campus. This is especially true during an election year. During an election year, politics is heightened on campus, and students often face even more pressure to embrace progressive views.

Here are four things conservative students should do to prepare for college during an election year.

Curate your news.

You are responsible for what you read. Don’t forget that. Take time to make sure you have built a system, so you aren’t just getting a progressive view of the news. You could create an X list or follow your favorite commentators on Instagram. Make sure to follow student-focused publications (like Campus Reform). But don’t go too far and build an echo chamber. Pay attention to what issues the other side is talking about and how they are approaching those issues.

Listen to podcasts.

You will likely feel very busy as a college student. One way to squeeze in some news and opinion from others is through podcasts. They are a great way to get news without adding to your reading load. Listen while you are getting ready for classes or on your walk to class. It’s ok if you don’t finish a podcast. I used to feel bad when I didn’t finish one. Now it is a pleasure to listen when I have time.

Make friends before you go to class.

You can use social media to connect with other students by going to the pages for your class and following other students. Some schools have admitted students’ Facebook groups, Instagram accounts, or GroupMe groups. You can follow and join groups on campus you are interested in.

Research conservative student clubs.

At each university, there is usually at least one conservative-friendly club. You’ll want to find it so you can connect right away. You can look online. Also, schools generally have a club or organization fair at the start of the fall semester. Attend and look for any conservative clubs. Stop by the tables, chat with the club representatives, and read their promotional materials. Talking to the representatives is a great way for you to learn the tone of different groups on campus. Some are more educational, while others are more activist. Some will foster discussion and debate, while others will shut it down. Remember that the leaders of the club are just as interested in getting to know you as you are them—their club can only exist and put on events with people like you there.

If you can’t attend, campuses usually have an office of student involvement or an office by a similar name. They are supposed to connect students with clubs. Stop by the office or call to learn more.

Once you identify clubs, follow them on social media or join their email list.

Building or joining a conservative community can make all the difference in your college experience. Like so many things in life, it is up to you to make it happen.