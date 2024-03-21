Over 70% of Jewish students feel less safe on college campuses after Oct. 7: POLL

A new poll has found that over 70% of Jewish college students say they feel less safe on campus since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.

The survey was conducted by the Israel on Campus Coalition and Schoen Cooperman Research, which conducted 400 interviews with college students and 400 Jewish college students. The survey was released on March 16.

It found that nearly three-quarters, or 73%, of Jewish college students feel less safe than they did before the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023.

Additionally, the survey found that 77% of Jewish college students interviewed believe that “the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement is an antisemitic movement or has antisemitic supporters.”

[RELATED: UC Berkeley is latest subject of congressional investigation into campus anti-Semitism]

65% of Jewish college students said that the BDS movement “poses a threat” to Jewish students.

The survey also found that 81% of Jewish college students say it’s important for them to use their voices to stand with the campus Jewish community.

66% of Jewish college students said it’s important for them to use their voice to stand with Israel on their campuses.

Douglas Schoen and Carly Cooperman, who lead Schoen Cooperman Research, wrote in The Hill that the survey highlights that Jewish students feel less safe on campus.

[RELATED: Student leader says UC Berkeley didn’t do enough to protect Jewish students at violent protest]

”Alarmingly, the survey revealed that Jewish students on college campuses feel under attack solely because they are Jewish. Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of Jewish college students say that as Jews, they are less safe on campus than they were before the war in Gaza began,” they wrote.







