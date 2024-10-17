Pace University to hold 'Social Justice Week' with emphasis on 'values' like 'equity'

A private university in New York City is offering a week of social justice-themed events at the end of this month.

The programming is called “Social Justice Week” and is taking place at Pace University from Oct. 26-Nov. 2; this is the fifth year the school has hosted the program.

Pace University administrators are calling for applications, including from faculty and staff.

“A community-driven effort, the week aims to offer original programming that adheres to values of equity and justice and engages the campus community in learning activities and dialogue centered on the issues of social justice,” the description says.

“Social Justice Week seeks to create brave spaces that challenge white supremacy among other forms of oppression and to create a starting point from which meaningful dialogue and action can be created for the entire Pace Community,” it continues.

Social Justice Week organizers have not released the schedule of events, but last year’s schedule is still available online.

One panel discussion was titled: “Whose Voices are Represented in Academia? A Discussion about Diversity in Scholarship.”

The discussion focused on “the ways the texts students and faculty access may be limited by a lack of diversity, as well as the actions they can take to create a more inclusive knowledge pipeline.”

“We will introduce the context for these discussions with an overview of the current state of knowledge and academia in a white supremacist society before opening discussion to imaginative ways we can revamp our personal and professional practices,” the description continues.

The panel discussion was not the only event during the week to discuss white supremacy. Another featured lecture scrutinized “musical theatre” as a structure of white supremacy.

“Musical theatre as we teach it in our universities is an inherently American art form, and the U.S. was founded on tenants of white supremacy,” the description says. “Institutionally, academically, and professionally, the relationship between musical theatre and white supremacy is palpable.”

Storm Thomas, a professor at nearby Sarah Lawrence College and “mixed-Black-trans drummer,” gave the lecture on “Musical Theatre and White Supremacy.”

Many colleges and universities have previously celebrated social justice weeks, including the University of Central Florida, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Regis University.

Campus Reform has contacted Pace University and the event organizers for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.