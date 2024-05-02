PARTY'S OVER: Police arrest over 100 Hamas-endorsed UCLA campus occupiers

Los Angeles police have arrested over 100 people at the University of California, Los Angeles after anti-Israel protesters set up a large encampment on campus.

The arrests come after pro-Israel counter-protesters on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning attempted to dismantle the encampment organized by pro-Palestinian groups at the university, which included individuals not affiliated with the university, according to the Daily Bruin.

According to Fox 11, Los Angeles police moved in on the anti-Israel protesters at around 3 a.m. Thursday after being told to leave.

Police were met with resistance from those inside the encampment, but eventually breached inside and began making arrests.

[RELATED: Pro-Israel counter-protesters attempt to dismantle UCLA encampment after administrators declare it unlawful]

UCLA BREAKING 🚨 : CHP RIOT POLICE HAVE BROKEN THROUGH, POLICE HAVE BREACHED THE ENCAMPMENT. PEOPLE BEING DETAINED. pic.twitter.com/uxcAOReRp5 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 2, 2024

Protesters were arrested by zip-ties and put into sheriff’s department buses.

In a statement, University of California President Michael Drake said there were 15 injuries.

”This morning, the University of California community woke up to shocking scenes from UCLA of a protest that turned violent overnight. Through the early morning hours, mutual aid was summoned from the LAPD and others to help UCLA restore control. Unfortunately, there were a reported 15 injuries, including one hospitalization. The situation has been stabilized and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block has reiterated that, having declared the encampment unlawful yesterday, he will dismantle it at the appropriate time. My office has requested a detailed accounting from the campus about what transpired in the early morning hours today. But some confusion remains. Therefore, we are also ordering an independent external review of both UCLA’s planning and actions, and the effectiveness of the mutual aid response. Such a review will help us address many immediate questions but also help guide us in possible future events,” said Drake.

In the days leading up to the police raid of the encampment, anti-Israel protesters held a Jewish student hostage for an hour before releasing him, according to a National Review reporter.

[RELATED: University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police]

In another incident, a Jewish student was blocked entry to a portion of campus while walking to class by members of the anti-Israel encampment. A private security guard was standing next to the incident and failed to take action.

Another video shows a group of encampment protesters blocking students from entering a campus building.