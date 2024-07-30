PAY IT BACK: NY Republican demands Columbia University repay $200K in NYPD overtime for anti-Israel encampment

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) demanded that Columbia University repay at least $200,000 in overtime costs to the New York Police Department related to anti-Israel encampments in the spring.

D’Esposito, a former NYPD detective, wrote in a letter to Columbia University President Minouche Shafi that taxpayers shouldn’t be the ones paying for increased security of her campus, according to the New York Post.

“The University, under your leadership, is at fault for allowing chaos to spread to the point where pro-terror students disrupted the functioning of the University, instilled fear in Jewish and Israeli students, held custodians hostage, and inflicted violence, and the NYPD and taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for your failure,” D’Esposito wrote.

“After all the damage these pro-terror riots and encampments have caused under your watch, to students, faculty, surrounding communities, and public servants, it is time you do the right thing by making amends to all those affected,” the New York Republican said.

According to D’Esposito, the NYPD “allocated $200,000 in overtime pay to cover this operation,” adding that is “no small number and has negative implications to the operations of the Department.”

D’Esposito was among the group of House Republicans that visited Columbia University during the anti-Israel encampment.

“If you are a protester on this campus, and you are proud that you’ve been endorsed by Hamas, you are part of the problem,” D’Esposito said during a press conference at Columbia.