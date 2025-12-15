Person of interest released in deadly Brown University shooting, manhunt continues for third day

Brown University is reeling after a deadly shooting left two students dead and nine others injured, prompting a large‑scale law enforcement response and the cancellation of all classes and exams.

The shooting unfolded Saturday, triggering a shelter‑in‑place order and drawing local, state, and federal authorities to the Ivy League campus. Police initially detained a person of interest in connection with the attack but later released that individual after investigators determined evidence pointed elsewhere, WPRI reports.

Officials now say they are searching for a single suspect believed to have carried out the attack alone. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed authorities are relying on video footage that appears to show the individual near the scene shortly before or after the shooting.

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

Seven victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, one is listed as critical but stable, and one person was treated and released. Brown University has suspended all remaining academic activities as students and faculty process the tragedy.

Law enforcement officials emphasized there is currently no evidence of an ongoing threat to the campus or surrounding Providence community. An increased police presence remains in place as investigators pursue leads and review surveillance footage.

The person of interest who was briefly detained was located at a hotel near the Providence airport, according to law enforcement sources.

Officials declined to confirm whether the individual had any affiliation with Brown University. Authorities stressed that releasing the individual does not signal the end of the investigation, but rather reflects a shift in direction based on evolving evidence.

The shooting has sparked vigils and gatherings across the city, with local leaders urging unity and support for the victims’ families.