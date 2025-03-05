Petition calls on University of Arizona to reinstate DEI initiatives despite federal restrictions

Hundreds of students and faculty at the University of Arizona signed a petition asking the school administration to reimplement diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and rhetoric after the university walked back its DEI initiatives following President Trump’s anti-DEI executive order.

The Arizona Daily Star has reported that more than 1,500 individuals, including more than 700 students and 250 staff members, have signed the petition. It is addressed to the president of the University of Arizona system, Suresh Garimella.

“We, the undersigned faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members, call on you to reinstate the diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) language and resources that have been removed from the University of Arizona, including but not limited to the removal of the University of Arizona Office of Diversity and Inclusion website, and the deletion of ‘Committed to diversity and inclusion’ from the Land Acknowledgement,” the petition states.

“These commitments to DEIA were co-developed with the community, and, as such, any revision should include community discussion. We are also deeply concerned about alleged plans to dismantle the University’s cultural resource centers,” the petition continues.

Students and faculty told ABC9 that they were ‘“disappointed” to see DEI being removed. “It’s very disappointing to hear that that just got removed basically overnight,” said University of Arizona student Noah Demoro. “They’ve made this a political issue, where I personally don’t think it should be. I don’t think the representation of groups of color should be a political issue.”

”I’m really scared about DEIA initiatives going away at the U of A,” added University of Arizona professor Vanessa Perry. “Mostly for the students, and the lack of community they will have.”

The University of Arizona recently removed the terms “diversity” and “inclusion” from its land acknowledgement.

A spokesperson for the school has told Campus Reform that the school is “ensuring compliance” with federal directives, including President Trump’s January anti-DEI executive order.

“The University of Arizona is taking a measured approach toward ensuring compliance with new policies and procedures that will impact higher education institutions in the coming weeks and months,” the spokesperson explained.

“As a public institution,” he added, “we will continue to adhere to all applicable laws at the local, state, and federal levels, while continuing to uphold our commitment to fostering a campus environment where everyone can thrive as we advance our academic, research, and service missions.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Arizona for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.