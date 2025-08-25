Pitt seeks sanctions against Students for Justice in Palestine over lawsuit evidence dispute

The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) is asking a federal judge to sanction its campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), alleging the group withheld evidence in an ongoing lawsuit challenging its suspension.

SJP sued Pitt and several administrators in April, claiming the university violated its First Amendment rights when it imposed a six-month suspension after members allegedly attempted to influence a disciplinary committee. The chapter is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is seeking a preliminary injunction to allow SJP to recruit new members during Pitt’s fall “Welcome Week,” according to The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle.

Pitt argues the group acted in “bad faith” by failing to preserve key evidence and is urging the court to dismiss its claims. SJP has until Aug. 26 to respond.

The university suspended the chapter after a December “study-in” protest at Hillman Library in which participants displayed Palestinian signs and anti-Israel messages. Officials say demonstrators ignored repeated orders to leave, prompting disciplinary action. Administrators also accused SJP members of improperly contacting the Conduct Hearing Board during proceedings.

The suspension comes as other universities, including the University of Michigan, Tufts University, UCLA, and Rutgers University have taken disciplinary action against SJP chapters for disruptive anti-Israel activism.

Concerns over anti-Semitism on Pitt’s campus have grown in recent years.

In 2023, two Jewish students were assaulted near the Cathedral of Learning by an individual reportedly wearing a keffiyeh. Both students sustained minor injuries but helped subdue the attacker until police arrived.

The university condemned the incident in a campus-wide statement, writing, “Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated. Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation.”

In response to heightened tensions, Pitt administrators and local law enforcement attended a training session earlier this year on combating anti-Semitism, organized by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with StandWithUs. Faculty from both Pitt and Carnegie Mellon University participated.

“[W]e hope to see additional doors open for us to provide this crucial education,” StandWithUs Regional Director Julie Paris told Campus Reform at the time.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Pittsburgh, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and StandWithUs for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.