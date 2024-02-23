Police suspend criminal investigation into SFSU students who tried to hold Riley Gaines 'hostage'

Police at San Francisco State University have suspended a criminal investigation into protesters at Riley Gaines’ speaking event last spring, according to a report.

Former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that she followed up with the San Francisco State University Police Department in January, asking for an update on their investigation into alleged criminal conduct at her event in April 2023.

”Can you please let me know if you have completed your investigation?” She wrote in an email reviewed by Fox News Digital. ”I wondered if you can share with me any conclusions you have reached regarding your investigation and whether any charges will be filed against the individuals who sought to threaten, intimidate and harm me? Is there a timetable concerning this matter? Is there any additional information you need from me?”

On Feb. 2, an officer responded, stating “After a thorough investigation, the alleged charges in this case are unfounded and have been suspended pending further lead.”

The officer added that the police department sent emails to Gains in June and July of 2023, “for a case follow up,” claiming they “went unanswered,” adding that the case will be further investigated if she submits “any photos and/or videos you may have in your possession as well as the contact information for anyone who was present that may have digital evidence.”

Gains told Fox News Digital, however, that she met with police on campus for hours after the event and gave them an official statement.

”We talked for multiple hours. I told them over and over and over and over and over again what had happened, which, all the while, both of the officers that I was talking to were there, so it is not like they didn’t know what happened,” Gaines said.

”I just wasn’t willing to do that,” Gaines said of the department’s request in June and July to meet with them, stating she was advised not to.

Police at the university, according to Gaines, also promised to hand her security footage for her review by July, adding they never provided the footage.”

”They were everything under the sun,” Gaines said of the protesters. “Women, men, men dressed as women, women dressed as men — and everything in between, which is why it was so disorienting...these people turned the lights off, flickered the lights for a bit, which I imagine was done entirely strategically.”

As reported by Campus Reform, SFSU TPUSA organizer Navid Mehdipour said that the club received threats of violence before the event, including the usage of baseball bats and bricks directed at Gaines.

Gaines alleged that protesters outside the room were “negotiating a price I had to pay each of them to leave to be able to make it home safe to see my family” before police removed her from the situation.



