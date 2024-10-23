Poll shows 78 percent of college profs surveyed back Harris over Trump

A recent study reveals overwhelming support for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump among college professors in the upcoming presidential election.

The research poll, conducted by Inside Higher Ed and Hanover Research, revealed that 78 percent of over 1,100 professors surveyed expressed their support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. In contrast, only 8 percent backed Trump and J.D. Vance.

Findings determined that just 2 percent of all respondents would encourage their students to vote for a specific candidate or party. Additionally, approximately 24 percent of professors admit that their personal politics are “extremely” or “moderately” influential on their teaching.

“All professors and students have their own political biases,” a lecturer at the University of Tennessee told Campus Reform. “I think many professors do their best to remain politically impartial, but I’m sure there are some who may not be completely honest when responding to a survey such as this.”

“Many institutions of higher education frown on any support for Donald Trump; thus, some respondents may be reluctant to honestly answer this question, even though it may be anonymous,” the Tennessee lecturer added.

Inside Higher Ed surveyed faculty from a variety of colleges, collecting responses from educators in different fields across both private and public schools. The poll was conducted Sept. 16 through Oct. 4, with 69 percent of respondents being tenured or on the tenure track.

Among those surveyed, nearly 80 percent of respondents indicated that they intend to encourage their students to participate in the upcoming elections.

The survey also shows that two-thirds of Democrat professors say they plan to give a political donation, whereas only 16 percent of Republican faculty said they would do the same.

Campus Reform contacted Insider Higher Ed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.