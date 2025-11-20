Portland State, others reject Trump compact as deadline nears

No Oregon university plans to sign President Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, as institutions across the state push back against the federal proposal ahead of this week’s deadline.

Portland State University and others argue the compact threatens academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and imposes financial burdens, according to OPB.

The agreement ties access to federal benefits—like student loans and research funding—to strict conditions including admissions changes, DEI bans, and a five-year tuition freeze.

Most Oregon institutions say they were not contacted about the compact, but voiced public opposition once it became known.

Faculty at the University of Oregon even drafted their own counter-document, the “Oregon Compact,” defending academic independence.

Critics see the compact as a loyalty test for universities, with political strings attached. While some provisions, like the tuition freeze, align with concerns over student debt, institutions argue the compact offers no real solution.

The Department of Education initially invited nine schools to participate but opened the compact nationally after poor response. Of nearly 6,000 U.S. colleges, only a few have shown interest. Oregon schools are not among them.