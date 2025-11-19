Posters found depicting violence against ICE agents at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Image obtained by the The Madison Federalist.

Violent posters depicting the killing of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were found at the University of Wisconsin-Madison last week.

The posters had violent language on them. “The only good fascist is a dead one,” and “Speak their language, you can’t vote away fascism,” were some of the phrases on the posters.

The posters were found on the Madison campus on Nov. 10-12.

BREAKING: A second graphic anti-ICE sticker was spotted on Thursday evening by TPUSA board member William Hong. “Taking time to draw and put these violent messages around the campus is not free speech, but a call to violence,” he told The Madison Federalist. https://t.co/Iyjfa84H3R pic.twitter.com/dcDXJLaFci — The Madison Federalist (@uwfederalist) November 15, 2025

“I think it is pretty disgusting that people would even consider murdering anybody for the sake of political leverage,” the president of the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wesley Nickchen, told Campus Reform. “If anything, that just makes them look bad.”

“It is definitely a pattern,” Nickchen told Campus Reform. “I have a poster on my door that says ‘strengthen America’s borders,’ and it has been vandalized twice already. It was ripped off twice, and I had to replace it two times.”

[RELATED: YAF files civil rights complaint over Embry-Riddle poster censorship]

Nickchen stated that the university has not contacted him in any way after this incident.

“I think that they are trying to improve [saftey for conservative students],” Nickchen told Campus Reform. “But I feel like it is an illusion, I feel like they really don’t care about the other side … because the university is primarily liberal.”

TPUSA chapter members at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus also condemned the posters.

“I think this incident is part of a broader pattern of hostility towards conservative ideas at Wisconsin universities,” said Kaleb Regoli, president of the TPUSA chapter at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, told Campus Reform. “Colleges provide the opportunity to hear differing opinions, so when people engage in these incidents, it doesn’t help the perspective of open campuses with open ideas.”

Regoli said that his chapter recently experienced similar harassment in the form of social media comments on a post advertising his TPUSA chapter’s merchandise.

“Now I know where to drop off my dog’s s**t. Thank you,” Donnie Ophime said in a comment on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville TPUSA chapter’s Facebook page.

“F**k tpusa nazis,” Kelly Smith said in a comment on the post.

“I’ll s**t in the box and send it to you,” said Danny Ustianowski in another Facebook post comment.

Some of these comments have since been deleted, but Campus Reform has documented them.

These events unfolded just a little more than two months after the killing of TPUSA’s founder, Charlie Kirk.

Regoli said that he believes this kind of discrimination is common at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but that it is new for the Platteville campus.

[RELATED: UNC professor linked to group responsible for posters celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination]

“This is the first time I’ve seen it at UW-Platteville. We are working with campus police to figure out what to do,” Regoli said. “At UW-Madison, I have heard that they don’t enforce it consistently.”

John Lucas, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs and Institutional Communications at University of Wisconsin–Madison told Campus Reform that the university does not condone these posters.

“UW-Madison condemns violence of all kinds,” Lucas wrote.

Lucas told Campus Reform that “a police report has been filed” and “UWPD is investigating as incidents of vandalism.”

The university says it is working to clean up these posters and stickers as they are found.

“Any stickers that are found are removed as the university becomes aware of them,” Lucas concluded.