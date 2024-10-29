Princeton anti-Israel protesters brazenly defy campus rules, school authorities do nothing

Anti-Israel activists at Princeton University recently staged a protest at the campus that violated school regulations and faced no repercussions from the school.

Roughly 60 activists staged a protest at the Ivy League school on Friday, reported The Daily Princetonian. They disturbed the school’s “Community Care Day,” an event offering “a range of fun and relaxing activities throughout the day, ending with a culminating event to bring the whole community together.”



[RELATED: ‘Sinwar’s Stick’ group takes credit for ‘spontaneously’ defacing UPenn campus with pro-terrorist messaging]

The demonstrators organized their rally on the Cannon Green, an area that “is reserved for officially sanctioned University events and may not be used for other organized activities without permission,” according to university policy.

The participants in the protest disregarded Princeton’s rules and tried to take over the lawn anyway, condemning the Community Care Day events for “glossing over the fact that there is no mental health while your school is invested in genocide.”

The activists made loud noises to try to disturb the proceedings and chanted anti-Israel slogans. Despite the presence of Princeton public safety officials and school administrators, such officials took no serious measures to shut down the protest.

In recent months, several colleges and universities have taken steps to preempt the return of disruptive tent encampments that threw life into chaos at many American campuses.



[RELATED: Anti-Israel protesters arrested at Dartmouth College event featuring Sen. Fetterman]

The schools that have banned camps outright or taken other measures to crack down on chaotic protests include the Universities of Virginia, Connecticut, New York, and Columbia.

Stanford University also updated its protest policy to prohibit “the disruption of a university function or approved activity, including classes and ceremonies, and also [to prevent] obstructing the legitimate movement of any person about the campus or in a university facility.”

Following the spring semester encampments, multiple universities have also adopted “neutrality policies,” meaning their administrations will not officially comment on controversial issues. Such schools include the Universities of Cornell, Harvard, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Campus Reform has reached out to Princeton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.