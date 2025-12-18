Princeton concert and pro-sex ed groups organize LGBTQIA+ concert and sweater party

A pro-sex ed group at Princeton University hosted a LGBT holiday concert that featured a “Ugly Sweater Party” and an accordion player.

The event was put on by Princeton University Concerts and HiTOPS, a group within the university that is described as “[empowering] youth with sex education, social support and communities that affirm them!”

Princeton’s website describes the event as a “Pre-Concert Do-Re-Meet LGBTQIA+ and Allies event,” with a follow up event featuring a concert with a French accordionist, Théo Ould.

The groups also charged attendees to the event $53 for general admission, and $26 for students.

The groups stated in a further description of the event: “B-sharp, B-natural, Be YOU! Join our festive Ugly Sweater Party for beautiful members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies—with snacks, games, and a concert by accordionist Théo Ould.”

In a promo for the event posted to social media, the groups described the event as the “Do-Re-Meet #LGBTQIA+ Mingle and Holiday ‘Ugly Sweater’ Party.”

On HiTop’s Instagram, the group states that it is dedicated to “Fostering strong & healthy young people of all identities by providing inclusive, youth-informed sex education & support.”

The HiTops group also says on its’ website that the group “envision[s] a world where young people are able to flourish because they are at home in their bodies, supported in the development of their sexual and gender identity, and equipped with an understanding of how to have safe, consensual, and healthy relationships.”

In a separate social media post that HiTops made for the event, the group posted a photo of a pin that attendees received of an accordion with PRIDE colors.

In the decsription for the post, the group stated that the pin was a door prize for the “Do-Re-Meet #LGBTQIA+ & Allies Mingle.”

Campus Reform has reported on similar developments at other colleges and universities.

Recently, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s ranking of colleges and universities with the lowest free speech has been found to correlate with a use of more broad and neutral language with respect to Christmas and other holidays.

Campus Reform has contacted Princeton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.