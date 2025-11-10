Princeton hires professor who denied Oct. 7 massacre to teach course on Gaza

Princeton University is offering a new course titled “Gender, Reproduction, and Genocide” that compares the Israel–Hamas conflict to the Holocaust.

The class is instructed by Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, a self-identified “noted Palestinian feminist” who has publicly denied that Hamas killed babies or raped women during the Oct. 7 massacre, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

According to the course description, students will examine “how genocidal projects target reproductive life, sexual and familial structures, and community survival” through “decolonial, Indigenous, and feminist thought.”

The syllabus places Gaza alongside “comparative histories of the Armenian genocide, the Holocaust, and genocide against Black and Indigenous populations,” according to The Daily Signal.

Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s appointment comes despite her controversial record. She retired under pressure from Hebrew University of Jerusalem last year following a suspension and brief arrest on incitement charges.

“It’s time to abolish Zionism,” Shalhoub-Kevorkian declared in 2024, according to The Times of Israel. “It can’t continue, it’s criminal. Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue. They will use any lie. They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies.”

Her Princeton biography describes her as a scholar focused on “the settler colonial state’s brutality” and lists her as professor emeritus at Hebrew University.

The course adds to Princeton’s growing record of anti-Semitism concerns. In April, the Trump administration froze $210 million in federal funding to the university following a Department of Education Title VI investigation that began in 2024.

The complaint was filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, who documented how Princeton protesters chanted anti-Israel messages shortly after the Oct. 7 massacre.

In June, Campus Reform reported that Princeton had yet to punish anti-Israel demonstrators who disrupted an April 7 event featuring former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Approximately 250 protesters called Bennett a “war criminal,” referred to Jewish students as “inbreds,” and demanded they return to Europe. Protesters displayed images of triangles, a symbol used by Hamas during the Gaza war.

The pattern extends beyond isolated incidents, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Princeton has also recently hosted Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd, who labeled Jewish organizations “agents of apartheid” and expressed support for Hamas actions on Oct. 7.

In April 2024, an anti-Israel encampment emerged on campus where protesters allegedly shouted that “Hamas are freedom fighters” while flying Hezbollah flags. The following September, fliers appeared around campus reading “Death to ‘Israel,’” “Tel-Aviv will burn,” and “We support Hamas.”

