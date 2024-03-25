Princeton students host extreme anti-Israel speakers, including one who says Zionists ‘exploited’ the Holocaust

An anti-Israel group at Princeton University recently hosted two strongly anti-Israel speakers in a discussion on the war in Gaza.



Princeton’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter hosted a “Conversation on the Gaza Genocide with Norman Finkelstein & Chris Hedges” this March 21, according to a post on the group’s Instagram.



Finkelstein is a controversial anti-Israel speaker and the author of “The Holocaust Industry,” a book asserting that Zionists “exploited the Holocaust” for their own ends and “deploy it as a shield against any criticism.”



This December, Finkelstein wrote on X: “Make no mistake about it. In order to stifle dissent from Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, the Jewish billionaire class has launched the most concerted assault on academic freedom in the history of our country.”



“If the presidents at Ivy League universities are not safe from the wrath of these Jewish supremacists, then no one is, and academic freedom is dead,” he added.



SJP’s Instagram post identified Hedges as a “Pulitzer prize winning ex-NYT Middle East Bureau Chief.”



This November, Hedges wrote an article for ScheerPost alleging that there is a “widespread campaign to silence anyone who decries the siege of Gaza and calls for a ceasefire.”



Honest Reporting gave Hedges its “Dishonest Reporting ‘Award’ for 2001” in part for accusing Israeli soldiers of murdering children, writing: “I have never before watched soldiers entice children like mice into a trap and murder them for sport.”



Princeton has been at the center of other controversies related to anti-Semitism on its campus.



In February, Campus Reform covered the Princeton president’s claim that “[s]ome people... have seized upon public outrage about antisemitism as a stalking horse for other agendas.”



In September, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R-N.J.) wrote to Princeton President Christophe Eisgruber, stating: “Princeton University must protect all students, including Jewish students made to feel unsafe by curricula that incites violence and signals tolerance for Jewish hate and anti-Israel rhetoric. Given New Jersey’s strict anti-BDS laws and Princeton’s own anti-discrimination policies, the University is not only reminded, but obligated, to safeguard its students,” according to a press release from the Representative.



Campus Reform has reached out to Princeton University and Princeton’s SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.