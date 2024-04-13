Pro-abortion group hosts ‘Paint Your Orgasm’ event at Florida State
The event included a ‘discussion on fighting Abortion Stigma as college students.’
Other Florida universities have previously held ‘Paint Your Orgasm’ events, which have been called a ‘tradition.’
A public university in Florida recently held a pro-abortion event to encourage students to “paint” their “orgasm.”
Florida State University’s Generation Action hosted a “Paint Your Orgasm picnic & potluck” on March 29 at the university’s Landis Green, according to an Instagram post from the group.
Generation Action is a “network of young activists across the country who organize events on their campuses and in their communities” to promote abortion. Planned Parenthood, which receives taxpayer dollars, aborted nearly 400,000 unborn babies from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, according to a Heritage Foundation report.
Owen Girard, FSU’s Turning Point USA Chapter President, expressed to Campus Reform his concern with the event.
[RELATED: Top 5 times universities promoted perverted, graphic, kinky sex ideas in 2022]
Girard stated he was “not surprised that this group would host such an event,” as “[t]he organization not only disguises the despicable and horrific act of abortion as a women’s rights issue, but they also parade[s] sexual liberation as a form of female empowerment.”
“The fact that this event will be hosted outside on Landis Green, a public space where students, faculty, and families often spend time, is extremely disturbing,” he stated.
“I find it ironic how there have been recent calls from pro-choice activists to censor and shut down pro-life organizations that publicly display on Landis the horrid results of abortion, yet they also want to use the same space to ‘Paint Your Orgasm,’” he continued.
“I call on Florida State to do the right thing and redirect the event to take place indoors in a space where families with small children and other individuals enjoying their evening do not need to be exposed to this type of material,” Girard told Campus Reform.
The Instagram post for “Paint Your Orgasm” stated the event included “a fun sunset picnic and discussion on fighting Abortion Stigma as college students.”
FSU Generation Action also recently announced that its “Spring 2024 semester campaign is to fight against Abortion Stigma,” which the group defines as “the shared belief that abortion is morally wrong and/or socially unacceptable,” according to a petition that is part of the campaign.
The petition seeks “to collect 200 abortion stigma pledges to demonstrate to students’ [sic] on-campus and community members alike our dedication to eliminating the stigma surrounding reproductive justice and vow to support Amendment 4, which puts abortion on the 2024 Florida ballot.”
“Paint Your Orgasm” events have been called a “A New Florida College Tradition” in a 2018 article by Mandatory, which stated that other Florida universities, including the University of Florida and Florida Gulf Coast University, have hosted such events in the past.
[RELATED: University administrator bought 500 feet of nylon rope ahead of planned ‘intro to bondage’ workshop led by rape-porn author: EXCLUSIVE]
As previously reported by Campus Reform, the University of Florida’s Pride Student Union advertised a “Paint Your Orgasm” event last year “where students will be able to paint, tye-die, and subsequently name their orgasms ‘artistically.’”
Campus Reform has reached out to Generation Action and Florida State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.
Follow Travis Morgan on X.