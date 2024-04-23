Opinion
Pro-Hamas Humboldt students take over campus building with barricades, violently shove out police: WATCH

The students occupied and barricaded a building on campus, then proceeded to violently shove out police officers who attempted to come in.

The Cal Poly Humboldt protest is not the only one that turned violent as more and more schools are launching anti-Israel protests inspired by Columbia University’s demonstration.

Screenshot taken from X account of reporter Jon Michael Raasch.
Elad Vaida | Managing Editor
April 23, 2024, 3:22 pm ET

Students at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt launched a chaotic protest this week that saw some students violently assault police officers.  
 
The students took over and barricaded a building on campus as part of their protest calling for the university to end its connections with Israel and for the Jewish State to cease its counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas, following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians, according to the Los Angeles Times.  
 
[RELATED: COLUMBIA HAS FALLEN: School switches to hybrid schedule for REST OF SEMESTER as pro-Hamas camp continues to rule campus]

The school administration sent out a message stating the campus would be shut down for part of the week and wrote: “The University is deeply concerned about the safety of the protesters who have barricaded themselves inside the building. The University is urgently asking that the protesters listen to directives from law enforcement that have responded and to peacefully leave the building,” the Los Angeles Times related.  




A video posted to X by Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch shows students violently trying to push police officers out of the building that the protestors had occupied, with one student repeatedly hitting a police officer over the head with a large water canister.  
 


[RELATED: Columbia prof excuses Hamas terrorism: ‘We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be distracted’ by Oct. 7 massacre]

The violent protestors reportedly managed to shove the police officers out of the building.
 
The anti-Israel protests rocking many of the school’s campuses began at Columbia University, where more than 100 students were arrested. The protests have turned violent in other places, such as Yale, where one Jewish student claimed she was stabbed in the eye while reporting on a demonstration at the school.
 
Campus Reform has reached out to Cal Poly Humboldt for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.  

