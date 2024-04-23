Pro-Hamas Humboldt students take over campus building with barricades, violently shove out police: WATCH

Students at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt launched a chaotic protest this week that saw some students violently assault police officers.



The students took over and barricaded a building on campus as part of their protest calling for the university to end its connections with Israel and for the Jewish State to cease its counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas, following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians, according to the Los Angeles Times.



The school administration sent out a message stating the campus would be shut down for part of the week and wrote: “The University is deeply concerned about the safety of the protesters who have barricaded themselves inside the building. The University is urgently asking that the protesters listen to directives from law enforcement that have responded and to peacefully leave the building,” the Los Angeles Times related.





Barricades at the Cal Poly Humboldt occupation, where riot police have recently arrived on the scene pic.twitter.com/FHT0WLnH72 — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) April 23, 2024





A video posted to X by Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch shows students violently trying to push police officers out of the building that the protestors had occupied, with one student repeatedly hitting a police officer over the head with a large water canister.



Cal Poly Humboldt students reportedly took over a university building protesting Israel before the cops were sent in. Kinda looks like J6 footage

pic.twitter.com/RO0Ft3AYcJ — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) April 23, 20



The violent protestors reportedly managed to shove the police officers out of the building.



The anti-Israel protests rocking many of the school’s campuses began at Columbia University, where more than 100 students were arrested. The protests have turned violent in other places, such as Yale, where one Jewish student claimed she was stabbed in the eye while reporting on a demonstration at the school.



Campus Reform has reached out to Cal Poly Humboldt for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.