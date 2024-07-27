Pro-Hamas NYC student groups organize to shut down filming of 'FBI: Most Wanted'

via cuny4palestine on Instagram

Multiple pro-Hamas student groups in New York City organized anti-Israel agitators to shut down the filming of a television show at Queens College, City University of New York.

Multiple student groups– the Queens College Students for Justice in Palestine, National Students for Justice in Palestine, and CUNY for Palestine– co-posted on Instagram a series of photos that show “Autonomous action” taking place at the university where CBS’ “FBI: Most Wanted” is filming.

The set featured a mock encampment resembling those from the Spring 2024 protests. In their Instagram post boasting that they caused crews to have to shut down production for the day, protesters can be seen in the background chanting, marching, and throwing noise-making devices near the set.

In videos posted by the pro-Hamas groups, one student can be seen yelling towards the crew on the set, “Shame on you all using the encampment. Shame on you all. Children are dying in Palestine,” and was also seen yelling, “While children are dying, you are making propaganda to make the FBI look good. Shame!”

While the individual was yelling, production crew can be overheard talking back to the protesters, where one voice can be heard saying, “Don’t worry we’ll get back to filming.”

In another video uploaded by the group, protesters had thrown a “sound device” alarm into the bushes near the set, forcing a crew member to locate the device. Once the device stopped ringing, members of the production crew are heard in the background of the video cheering, ‘Yay!”

Individuals protesting near the set can also be seen holding posters that read, ‘Long Live the Intifada,” and, “Disclose, Divest, We Will Not Stop, We Will Not Rest.”

In another clip posted by the groups, one individual can be seen frantically running into the line of protesters, yelling, “Queens College, shame on you. You are exploiting the movement for justice in Palestine to use a quick shot for your propaganda.”

In the caption of the post, the groups who co-posted reiterated the “CUNY Gaza Solidarity Encampment’s Five Demands,” for the university to divest and boycott Israel, including another demand which states that the group wants to, “Demilitarize CUNY.”

Advertising for students to take action to disrupt the filming in a separate post, other NYC-based pro-Hamas groups, including the Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the groups called for students to, “FLOOD CUNY FOR GAZA.”

Campus Reform has contacted Queens College and CBS for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.