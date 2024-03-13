Pro-Hamas statement quietly scrubbed from MIT website as school faces congressional investigation

A statement from several student organizations blaming Israel for the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack, which was hosted on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s website, was quietly scrubbed as a House committee asked the institution for documents relating to its anti-Semitism investigation.

The statement was deleted around the same time that the House Committee on Education and the Workforce asked on March 8 for documents from MIT relating to anti-Semitism on campus.

The statement, signed by MIT Coalition Against Apartheid, Palestine@MIT, Brandeis Students for Justice in Palestine, MIT Black Graduate Student Association, MIT Reading for Revolution, and more, blamed Israel for the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack.

”Palestine@MIT and the MIT Coalition Against Apartheid hold the Israeli regime responsible for all unfolding violence. We unequivocally denounce the Israeli occupation, its racist apartheid system, and its military rule. Colonization is inherently violent, aimed at erasing and replacing indigenous peoples,” the statement read.

[RELATED: House education committee requests documents from MIT on campus anti-semitism]

”We afﬁrm the right of all occupied peoples to resist oppression and colonization,” it added.

The statement was still on MIT’s website as of March 3, according to cached data. The exact date when it was removed from MIT’s website is unclear.

MIT hasn’t responded to a request for comment from Campus Reform.

[RELATED: ‘Dirty Jew.’ ‘Monster.’ ‘Colonizer.’– Jewish students share anti-Semitic campus encounters before Congress]

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), referring to the statement, accused MIT in her letter on March 8 of failing to “condemn anti-Israel campus groups’ endorsement of Hamas’ terrorism against Israel, and referenced an Oct. 8 campus statement by pro-Palestinian groups on campus.

MIT placed the Coalition Against Apartheid, which signed the statement, on suspension Feb. 13 after it held an unauthorized demonstration.