Pro-Hamas student gives grad speech rant over Trump victory, demands school divest from Israel

Screenshot taken from X account of Eyal Yakoby.

A student at Middlebury College in Vermont delivered a graduation commencement speech urging students and parents to stop donating to the school until it divests from Israel and expressing her disgust for President Donald Trump.

The student wore a keffiyeh scarf and pride scarf while delivering her speech at the February graduation ceremony.

BREAKING: The Middlebury College commencement speaker, wearing a terror scarf, breaks down over Trump’s victory before attacking the school and urging the parents and students trying to celebrate graduation not to donate to the school.



Wokeism is a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/mkxDLrLqhq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 2, 2025

[RELATED: Keffiyeh-wearing Columbia student rips diploma on stage during graduation ceremony]

“Open up the pamphlets people have been handing out, and pledge to donate any money you would have to Middlebury to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Until Middlebury demonstrates its commitment to prioritizing education, here and everywhere, over profit through divestment from war-profiteering, there is nothing as whole as a broken heart,” said Faith Wood, who majors in Environmental Justice and Film & Media Culture.

Wood attacked the college for not doing enough to help the people of Gaza and urged attendees to hold the college accountable by ceasing donations.

“. . . while our school stands tall and pretty, [Gazan schools] have all been shut down or destroyed,” Wood said.

Wood also took the opportunity to attack President Donald Trump, calling him a “fascist” and condemning his agenda.

“We are literally graduating the same month a fascist has taken office. Within 11 days, he has pulled out of the Paris Climate agreement for the second time, denied the existence of trans people, and unleashed a slew of ICE agents to arrest an average of a thousand people every single day,” Wood said.

Last spring, Campus Reform reported that graduation ceremonies at colleges nationwide were disrupted by pro-Hamas demonstrations. Keffiyeh-clad students at New York University’s May 2024 commencement ceremony, for example, walked out of the event while calling out anti-Israel slogans.

[RELATED: Harvard commencement disrupted by 1,000 anti-Israel protesters]

Campus Reform has contacted Middlebury College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.