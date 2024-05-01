Pro-Israel counter-protesters attempt to dismantle UCLA encampment after administrators declare it unlawful

Pro-Israel counterprotesters at the University of California, Los Angeles attempted to dismantle an encampment after administrators declared it unlawful.

According to the Daily Bruin, pro-Israel counter-protesters on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning attempted to dismantle the encampment organized by pro-Palestinian groups at the university, which included individuals not affiliated with the university.

University of California President Michael Drake defended the institution’s decision to declare the encampment as unlawful on Tuesday night, stating: “when it threatens the safety of students, or anyone else, we must act.”

Protesters and counter-protesters began to fight at around 11 p.m., and both sides allegedly released irritant gasses.

100+ Californian Jews and their allies have arrived at the “Liberated Zone” on the UCLA campus and are tearing it down.



It comes after the pro-Hamas students and activists beat a Jewish girl unconscious on campus grounds a few hours earlier. pic.twitter.com/dlNKQvg2wf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 1, 2024

More Fireworks are being launched at the Pro-Hamas Encampment at UCLA as the Demonstrators attempt to Take-Cover behind Umbrellas and Makeshift Shields. pic.twitter.com/ZRz9GDd5RB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 1, 2024

🚨 UCLA NOW: LAPD IN FULL RIOT GEAR



⚠️ Preparing to breach the still violent encampment.



It’s now technically a riot.



👉 Follow @ShirionOrg for more breaking news. pic.twitter.com/W9PuQjaD5e — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) May 1, 2024

The university requested help from the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday morning, according to FOX 11.

As of 3 a.m., about 70 police officers were seen at the university.