Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Pro-Israel counter-protesters attempt to dismantle UCLA encampment after administrators declare it unlawful

Pro-Israel counterprotesters at the University of California, Los Angeles attempted to dismantle an encampment after administrators declared it unlawful.

Trending
1
Humboldt Hamas militants hijack campus, damage estimated 'in the millions'

By Adam Sabes 

2
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

3
NO FOOD FOR YOU: Hungry Hamas-endorsed Columbia building occupiers beg administrators to feed them

By Adam Sabes 

4
SOROS FUNDED, HAMAS APPROVED: Billionaire paying students to organize anti-Israel campus protests nationwide

By Adam Sabes 

5
NORTHWESTERN SURRENDERS: University to pay off protesters to disband encampment

By Adam Sabes 

6
FLASHBACK: Smith College students vowed to ‘occupy’ a school building ‘until Smith divests,’ but their protest lasted less than two weeks

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 1, 2024, 9:21 am ET

Pro-Israel counterprotesters at the University of California, Los Angeles attempted to dismantle an encampment after administrators declared it unlawful.

According to the Daily Bruin, pro-Israel counter-protesters on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning attempted to dismantle the encampment organized by pro-Palestinian groups at the university, which included individuals not affiliated with the university.

University of California President Michael Drake defended the institution’s decision to declare the encampment as unlawful on Tuesday night, stating: “when it threatens the safety of students, or anyone else, we must act.”

[RELATED: Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers’ tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Protesters and counter-protesters began to fight at around 11 p.m., and both sides allegedly released irritant gasses.

The university requested help from the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday morning, according to FOX 11.

As of 3 a.m., about 70 police officers were seen at the university.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this