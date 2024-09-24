Pro-life group finds dozens of Christian schools support Planned Parenthood in some way

A report released by a pro-life group has allegedly identified multiple Christian schools that “maintain some type of relationship” with the abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

The Demetree Institute for Pro-Life Advancement, an initiative of Pro-Life Generation, published a report in mid-September as part of its 2024 Christian Schools Project that “investigated 732 colleges and universities affiliated with Christian churches in the United States for the fourth year in a row, finding that 83, or one in eleven Christian schools, maintain some type of relationship with Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion vendor.”

The report graded each school by how many “infractions” it committed, with each infraction “denot[ing] a relationship with Planned Parenthood or another abortion industry entity.” Such relationships include “internship opportunit[ies],” advertising abortionists as “health resources,” or publicizing events hosted by abortionists.



The report’s key findings included that “Christian schools’ support for abortion increased annually by 10% since 2022 in the wake of Roe’s reversal,” “[o]ne in eleven Christian schools maintained some type of relationship with Planned Parenthood,” and “[n]early half (42%) of the infractions overall were Christian schools referring students to Planned Parenthood as a ‘health resource.’”

On the other hand, since the last time the report was published, 32 percent more Christian schools received an “A+” grade from the organization, which they earned “by supporting their local Pregnancy Help Center.” Moreover, “twelve ties between Christian schools and Planned Parenthood were severed during 2023-2024, thanks to interventions and awareness facilitated by the Christian Schools Project.”

The report blamed the 10 percent increase in “support for abortion” on the “abortion lobby’s fearmongering during an election season” that has “schools everywhere feeling the pressure.” This pressure had led certain Christian schools to host “pro-abortion events,” thus “earning their first infraction,” the group claimed.

The group also stated that “dozens of Christian schools” have begun referring to abortion as “healthcare.”

24 schools received “F” grades, 15 received a “D,” 20 received a “C,” and 24 received a “B.” Schools that received an “F” include American University in Washington, D.C., Duke University in North Carolina, Emory University in Georgia, Pacific Lutheran University in Washington state, St. Olaf College in Minnesota, and Texas Christian University.

58 schools received an “A+” and 591 schools received an “A.”

The goal of the report is “to raise public awareness of the reality that Christian schools have ties to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry so that change can be made.”

Campus Reform has contacted Pro-Life Generation for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.