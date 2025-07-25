Pro-Palestinian groups claim UMich is disciplining protesters, threatening some with permanent separation

Two pro-Palestinian groups are accusing the University of Michigan (UM) of launching a campaign of disciplinary action and surveillance against activists in response to months of protests on campus.

According to the Tahrir Coalition and the Palestinian Youth Movement, the university’s Office of Student Conflict Resolution (OSCR) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against current and former students over their involvement in campus protests calling for total divestment from Israel.

The groups accuse UM of using intimidation and bureaucratic retaliation to suppress political dissent.

According to a series of press releases and social media posts by the groups, more than 10 students and recent alumni are facing university sanctions, including possible suspension and permanent separation, for protesting UM’s financial ties to Israel.

One Instagram post from the Palestinian Youth Movement claims students are facing disciplinary reviews led by a Donovan Golich, who the group characterizes as a biased outside consultant.

The group claims UM has “a long history of targeting pro-Palestine activists.”

Separately, the Tahrir Coalition alleges that on July 17, Ann Arbor police and special agents from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office served subpoenas to activists and their families. In one case, agents reportedly questioned family members even after admitting the activist no longer lived at the residence. Another visit allegedly included threats of legal retaliation.

The activists also accuse UM of collaborating with federal law enforcement and claim the disciplinary actions follow recent failed prosecutions and pressure from state officials, including Attorney General Nessel.

The protests intensified following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks and Israel’s military response in Gaza.