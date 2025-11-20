Pro-trans protesters hurl vulgar abuse at 'transphobic lawmaker' Laurel Libby

A crowd of protesters waited for Maine State Representative Laurel Libby following an event, showering her with verbal abuse after she emerged from the venue.

Libby was at the University of Maine to headline the “Free to Speak” event on the evening of Nov. 19. Even before the event, protesters marched on campus and chanted slogans against Libby and other conservatives.

Flyers calling for action against Libby, who was characterized as a “transphobic lawmaker,” were distributed by her opponents.

In a video taken after the event, Libby is confronted by a crowd of protesters after leaving a building on campus.

Many of the protesters chanted “Laura Libby, f*** off, go home” as the state lawmaker tried to address the crowd.

The protest reflected the growing use of the “heckler’s veto,” a tactic where demonstrators attempt to drown out or disrupt speakers they oppose.

While the event proceeded as planned, the demonstration underscored continuing tensions over viewpoint diversity and political speech at public universities.



