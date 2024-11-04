Pro-Trump chalking defaced at Gettysburg College: EXLCUSIVE

Pro-Donald Trump chalking was recently defaced and, in some instances, removed at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

Conservative students had chalked pro-Trump messages, including “Trump,” “Vote Trump,” and “Vote Republican,” but each of these was defaced at the school.

“Chalking is permitted on concrete walkways and plazas in areas open to the weather,” Gettysburg’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities states. “It is a violation of policy to remove chalking placed on campus in accordance with this policy.

In some instances, “Trump” was crossed out and replaced with “Students 4 Harris.”

In another display, some of the letters in “Vote Republican” were crossed out so that it spelled “Vote pubic.”

Video obtained by Campus Reform also shows an individual at the school pouring a liquid from a water bottle onto conservative messages chalked on the campus.

In September, an admissions counselor at Gettysburg College insulted Trump supporters, describing them as “pieces of s**t” in a social media post online.

The admissions counselor, Lupe Lazaro, who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2024, asserted on Instagram that “[n]ot all Trump supporters are xenophobic. But they all decided that xenophobia wasn’t a deal breaker.”

Lazaro continued to say that “homophobia . . . misogyny . . . rape . . . [and] overthrow[ing] democracy” are all not a “deal breaker” for the supporters of President Trump.

“You are no different than the piece of s*** human you stand behind,” she posted.

That same month, someone at Gettysburg College placed a bag of dog excrement in a commemoration for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The memorial, which had been organized by Gettysburg’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter, involved a large quantity of American flags.

“YAF leadership at Gettysburg informed us that someone placed a bag of dog excrement within their 9/11 commemoration display,” a Gettysburg College official told Campus Reform. “If intentional, and we are looking into the circumstances, this act is deeply disrespectful to the memory of those lost, undermines the significance of this solemn remembrance, and is counter to the values of our community.”