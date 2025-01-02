Opinion
Prof. Giordano calls Department of Education trend a 'war on Christians': WATCH

Nearly 70 percent of the colleges and universities penalized by Biden's Department of Education were Christian-affiliated.

"What we've seen is a war on Christians by this administration," Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano said in a Friday interview with NTD's Kelly Wright.

January 2, 2025, 6:38 am ET

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined America’s Hope with Kelly Wright to discuss the Biden administration’s targeting of Christian educational institutions. 

As Campus Reform has previously reported, nearly 70 percent of the colleges and universities penalized by Biden’s Department of Education were Christian-affiliated. 

”What we’ve seen is a war on Christians by this administration,” Professor Giordano said on Friday. “This goes to the heart of America’s identity; it goes to the heart of our nation’s founding where you’re not supposed to be targeted based on your religious beliefs.”

