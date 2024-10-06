Prof. Giordano on the nascent revival of civics education: WATCH

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined Real America’s Voice to discuss the current state of civics education. “They don’t know the basic fundamentals,” Giordano, a community college professor, said of his incoming students. “They have no idea what federalism is; they don’t know that we’re a republic; they are unaware of who is the current the Speaker of the House; they don’t even know who their senators are.”

A recent survey confirms the professor’s observations — one-third of U.S. adults cannot even name all three branches of the federal government. There is good news, however: a growing number of states are now calling for more robust civics education in their public universities. “I’ve been screaming about this for nearly two decades, and finally you have states that are starting to take notice,” Professor Giordano said.