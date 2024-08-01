PROF. GIORDANO: The rise of academic hate

Nicholas Giordano is a professor of Political Science, the host of The P.A.S. Report Podcast, and a fellow at Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellowship. With 2 decades of teaching experience and over a decade of experience in the emergency management/homeland security arena, Professor Giordano is regularly called on to speak about issues related to government, politics, and international relations.

There are far too many radical professors who dominate academia, peddle hate, and dehumanize those who dissent from their narrow-minded ideological views. For instance, Rutgers University has placed professor Tracy Budd under internal review for a post where she hoped the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump would “inspire others.” Since Campus Reform’s inception in 2009, we have spotlighted the escalating extremism infecting our college campuses.

While many college professors still cherish the institutional values of education – robust debate, free speech, and intellectual curiosity – unfortunately there are too many professors who have become even more extreme and unhinged. Not only does their rhetoric reflect poorly on our institutions and my profession, but the impact of their radicalism is undeniable and dangerous. How dangerous? Consider how five members of the student council at a West Bank university, which has direct ties to several American colleges and universities, were recently arrested for planning a significant terror attack.

How long will it be before the same extremism fosters a terror attack within the United States as radical professors indoctrinate students with their hateful ideology? From the October 7th Hamas terror attacks, which resulted in the grisly death of nearly 1,200 innocent men, women, children, and babies, to the assassination attempt on former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump to attacks on voices like the Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines who was attacked by a student mob at San Francisco State University.

[RELATED: PROF. GIORDANO: Columbia deans scandal exposes the rot at the top of America’s universities]

They have become so brazen that they don’t bother to conceal their extremism. What does it say about our institutions that some professors feel emboldened to openly promote hate, anti-Americanism, antisemitism, and even violence? For example, Columbia University professor Joseph Massad called the October 7th attacks “awesome” and a “stunning victory of the Palestinian resistance.” Professor Russell Rickford of Cornell University called the Hamas terror attacks “exhilarating.” Vanderbilt University’s Ayesha Khan stated that Hamas deserves “to resist their oppressors by any means necessary.” Professor Mike Tosca referred to Jews as “pigs,” and “excrement” that should “rot in hell.” Another Columbia University professor advised students to avoid mainstream media outlets because “it is owned by Jews.”

With regard to the Trump assassination attempt, the ideological zealots couldn’t control themselves. Berklee College professor Marty Walsh proclaimed, “Too bad the shooter missed. Maybe this will spawn copycat shooters.” Professor Martha Galindo from Ocean County College was also upset that the shooter missed. Morgan State University professor Stacy Patton likened Trump to Hitler in an opinion editorial and claimed that ‘Black people’ wish the assassin killed Trump because they are “wishing for the death of evil.” Some in academia, including Uju Anya from Carnegie Mellon University, suggested that the attempt on President Trump’s life was staged.

[RELATED: PROF GIORDANO: Frat Bros to the Rescue: Young patriots take a stand to reclaim college campuses]

Regardless of political views, the fact that some in academia display support for terrorist organizations, express disappointment that the assassination attempt failed, and openly call for copycat attacks and genocide is deeply troubling. Their hateful rhetoric goes against the basic principles of decency and respect that should govern any academic environment.

With educators like these, is it any surprise that students support a terrorist organization like Hamas. Given the state of our education system, it shouldn’t shock people that 30% of Gen Z’ers believe that Osama bin Laden’s ideas were a force for good. Is it any wonder why some students chant ‘death to America’ and openly celebrate the attempted killing of a former President.

It is clear that these extremists have become a dangerous influence on our youth. As a professor, it demeans our profession, and it’s why so many Americans have lost faith in our higher education institutions.

These extremists stigmatize the quality professors who remain committed to genuine education and the responsibilities placed on us as educators. They undermine the integrity of our educational institutions by molding an anti-American mindset. The consequences of their radicalism should be painfully evident to anyone who has been paying attention to the increasing political polarization and social division within our country.