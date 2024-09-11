PROF. GIORDANO: Why 30% of Gen Z sympathize with Osama bin Laden

As we mourn the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, Americans should be outraged and concerned about a generation that no longer values patriotism and is increasingly sympathetic to extremist ideologies, with some even believing that Osama bin Laden’s ideas were justified. An astonishing 30% of Gen Z believe Osama bin Laden’s ideas were “a force for good.”

The growing radicalism of our youth is not happening in a vacuum, and it goes beyond a generational disconnect from the events of 9/11. It’s the result of an education system that has failed to impart the significance of 9/11 and instead has indoctrinated students with anti-Americanism. The growing detachment from the historical reality of 9/11 and the rise of this anti-American sentiment are deeply intertwined, and they stem from a deliberate effort to reshape how students view their own country.

The American education system, at all levels, produces undereducated, radicalized individuals who are indoctrinated with anti-Americanism and a disdain for Western culture and values. America is routinely denigrated as a racist, oppressive country. Instead of instilling pride in the values that define American exceptionalism and the progress we have made as a nation, students are being taught to view their own country with suspicion and contempt.

[RELATED: Students for Justice in Palestine plans ‘Day of Action’ one day after 9/11]

When I first began teaching in 2006, many of my students had personal connections to the tragic event. Some lost friends and family members, while others were traumatized by the events of that day. All were emotionally invested in 9/11 as they understood its significance and how everything had changed.

Unfortunately today, we watch as extremists continue to disrupt campus learning to push pro-Hamas propaganda as they hand out ‘Death to America’ pamphlets, and some even proclaim they are ‘fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.’ When you couple this with the fact that one in three Gen Zer’s believes Osama bin Laden’s ideas were justified, it’s clear that our education system has failed.

So, how do we reverse this dangerous trend? Well, it starts by reclaiming our education system, and the solutions are simple – reintroduce a robust civics education program, restore pride in America and American values, and teach 9/11 as more than just a historical event.

[RELATED: ‘ERADICATE AMERICA’: National SJP calls for destruction of America]

A robust civics education program emphasizes the core principles of liberty, freedom, and individual responsibility. Students must learn about the Declaration of Independence and how the Tenets of the American Creed is ultimately what makes us American. We must teach that American exceptionalism is deeply rooted, not just in the Declaration, but also in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Students should understand the totality of our history and the sacrifices made to right past wrongs. A strong civics program should not be controversial and counteracts the current trend of anti-American indoctrination.

Secondly, we must begin to instill a sense of pride in our country and our history. Students deserve to understand the complexity and totality of our history and the sacrifices made to right past wrongs. 9/11 represents the true greatness of America where so many ordinary people rose up to perform extraordinary acts of heroism in the face of unimaginable terror and tragedy. Our history is rich with countless examples like this, from the battlefields of the American Revolution to the civil rights movement to 9/11, our progress has been driven by those who display courage and resilience. These moments define who we are as Americans and embody the American spirit.

Finally, silence and cowardice only serve to embolden those who call the Constitutions trash and openly state the goal is to ‘dismantle’ the United States. If we truly want to turn the tide against radicalism, more Americans must speak out and resoundingly reject the extremist, anti-American propaganda being pushed in our schools, universities, and within the media.

9/11 serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of unity and patriotism. We should emulate the bravery and selflessness of the first responders and soldiers who, on 9/11 and in the days since, put their lives on the line to protect our nation and uphold the very values we now risk losing to radical ideologies. The least we can do to honor their sacrifice is to defend our American values in the face of those who seek to destroy them.