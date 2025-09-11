Professor ousted after student challenges gender ideology instruction at Texas A&M

Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh announced on Sep. 9 that he removed English lecturer Melissa McCoul from teaching after she introduced gender ideology in class.

Welsh said in a statement that McCoul’s course content “did not align with any reasonable expectation of standard curriculum for the course.”

The decision came after a viral video showed a student confronting McCoul for teaching about gender identity in a children’s literature course. The student cited President Trump’s executive order, which recognized only two sexes.

🚨CAUGHT ON TAPE: TEXAS A&M STUDENT KICKED OUT OF CLASS AFTER OBJECTING TO TRANSGENDER INDOCTRINATION... and A&M President defends “LGBTQ Studies.”



I’m referring @TAMU to the Trump Administration for investigation... and asking Gov @GregAbbott_TX to fire the A&M officials… pic.twitter.com/J6IWsfw62I — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

“If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down,” Welsh said in a previous statement that was shared on X on Sep. 8.

The dean and head of Texas A&M’s College and Arts and Sciences was removed in addition to McCoul’s termination.

“When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep our word to our students and to the state of Texas,” the statement continued.

Before it was taken down, McCoul’s biography showed research areas of composition and rhetoric, 18th and 19th century British literature, gender studies, children’s literature and young adult literature.

In the video, the student told McCoul the course instruction conflicted with her religious beliefs and federal law. McCoul responded, “Are you suggesting my beliefs are false?”

The student replied with a prompt, “Yes,” to which McCoul suggested that she was under a misconception and questioned her whether she thought her gender was illegal.

McCoul insisted her lessons were legal and told the student she could leave class if uncomfortable.

“If you are uncomfortable in this class, you do have the right to leave,” McCoul said, and added that the student could file a complaint if she wished.

The student replied, “I’ve already been in contact with the president of [Texas] A&M, and actually have a meeting with him in person to show all of my documentation tomorrow.”

McCoul replied that her concerns would not be effective since she had the “legal and ethical authority” to teach such content, and told the student that it was time to leave.

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Texas A&M referred Campus Reform to Welsh’s statement and did not provide further comment.