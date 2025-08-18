Professors must upload syllabuses to publicly accessible database, new university system policy states

The University System of Georgia has introduced a new policy requiring professors to post course syllabuses online, prompting concerns from faculty who say the measure could expose them to political or personal attacks.

Under the policy, instructors teaching general education courses must upload their syllabuses to a searchable online database accessible to the public. University officials argue the move will increase transparency by allowing students and parents to review course content before enrolling.

The requirement is scheduled to expand to all courses by fall 2026.

System officials say the policy is designed to promote accountability, but some faculty groups argue the move goes too far. The Georgia chapter of the American Association of University Professors criticized the rollout, claiming the decision puts faculty at risk of political targeting.

Chapter president Matthew Boedy told WGAU that professors already receive harassing emails and warned that making their course details, along with their names, email addresses, and classroom locations, accessible to the public could heighten those risks.

Boedy also questioned the design of the system, noting that if the sole purpose was to help students plan, the university could have provided limited access without releasing the information broadly.

