Protesters accuse New York Times of 'war crimes' at NYU career fair

Students recently protested the attendance of major news outlets at a journalism career fair in New York City, accusing them of supporting “genocide” against Palestinians for their news reporting of the Israel-Hamas war.

The fair, put on by New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute department, hosted a number of media companies, including the Associated Press, Fox, and The Wall Street Journal.

Approximately 10 students participated in the protest both inside and outside the journalism department building, according to NYU’s student paper, Washington Square News.

One demonstrator alleged that a faculty member who removed them from the area told them “these conversations are definitely happening in the journalism department,” Washington Square News reports.

Fliers distributed were said to have targeted The New York Times, denouncing the outlet for “racist, dishonest, genocide-apologist ‘journalism,’” along with copies of “The New York War Crimes,” a satirical newspaper criticizing the publication for its war coverage.

An article on the The New York War Crimes website entitled “Boycott, Divest, Unsubscribe!,” the parody paper states that “[f]abricated stories of systematic mass rapes are used to justify the current Zionist genocide against Gaza” and accuses the Times of being “media that serves the interests of U.S. imperialism.”

In another piece, The New York War Crimes interviewed Columbia University professor Rashid Khalidi, who blamed the Times for being “apologists for genocide.”

A spokesperson from the Times rebuked the claims made by the protesters in a statement shared with Campus Reform, saying “Dozens of Times journalists on the ground are bringing readers essential war reporting, often at great personal risk. Our coverage of the Israel-Hamas war is independent, honest and unflinching.”

“We have exposed the failures of the Israeli military and intelligence officials, uncovered sexual violence on Oct. 7, shared personal stories from those held hostage and painted a portrait of life in Gaza following the Israeli invasion,” the statement continued.

