Protesters Wreck Library, Students and Taxpayers Foot the Bill: VIDEO





Campus Reform Correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined Real America’s Voice on Wednesday to discuss the financial impact of recent campus protests. The interview largely focused on Portland State University, where anti-Israel protesters caused more than $1.2 million in damages to the school’s library.

The Portland State University incident is “nothing new,” Ogunbor told Real America’s Voice anchor Steve Gruber, citing examples from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

”I don’t think anything will change unless university administrations finally take a stand against these occupations as soon as they begin,” Ogunbor said.