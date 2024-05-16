Opinion
PSYCHO: Masked pro-Hamas activists show up at UMich regents' homes in middle of the night, lay 'fake corpses' on lawn

Anti-Israel occupiers at the University of Michigan showed up at the homes of several regents early Wednesday morning and "staged protests," by setting up an encampment on their lawn.

University of Michigan
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 16, 2024, 10:12 am ET

The University of Michigan said that over 30 student protesters showed up at Regent Sarah Hubbard’s home early Wednesday morning and placed tents and “fake corpses wrapped in bloodied sheets” on the lawn, in addition to marching and chanting.

Another regent, Jordan Acker, wrote on X that the protesters showed up at around 4:40 a.m. “with a list of demands” that included “defunding the police.”

[RELATED: BAILED OUT?: LA County Board of Supervisors wants taxpayers to fund legal aid for UCLA pro-Hamas occupiers]

”This form of protest is not peaceful. Public officials should not be subject to this sort of intimidating conduct, and this behavior is unacceptable from any Michigan community member, especially one led by someone who called for the death of people they disagree with,” Acker wrote.


According to officials, the following student groups claimed responsibility for the incident:  Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) at the University of Michigan, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and Transparency, Accountability, Humanity, Reparations, Investment, Resistance (TAHRIR) Coalition.

After law enforcement arrived, protesters began to disperse.

The university said the incidents represent a “dangerous escalation” in the protests happening on campus, which includes the anti-Israel occupation.

”The tactics used today represent a significant and dangerous escalation in the protests that have been occurring on campus. Going to an individual’s private residence is intimidating behavior and, in this instance, illegal trespassing. This kind of conduct is not protected speech; it’s dangerous and unacceptable,” the university wrote.

[RELATED: Northwestern alumni demand university terminate ‘collaboration’ with Al Jazeera in Qatar: EXCLUSIVE]

An Instagram post by Students Allied for Freedom and Equality shows protesters shouting “Hubbard, Hubbard you can’t hide, you are funding genocide” on Hubbard’s lawn.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Michigan for comment.

