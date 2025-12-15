Purdue Board of Trustees approves new AI competency graduation requirement

Purdue University is taking a bold step into the future by becoming the first institution in the nation to require all undergraduates to demonstrate artificial intelligence competency before graduation.

Approved by the university’s Board of Trustees on Dec. 12, the new policy will apply to all incoming students starting in Fall 2026 on both the West Lafayette and Indianapolis campuses.

This landmark requirement is part of Purdue’s expansive AI@Purdue initiative, a sweeping strategy to embed AI education and applications across the university’s academic and operational landscape.

Under the plan, students won’t just learn about artificial intelligence, but will be expected to apply it meaningfully within their field of study. The aim is to ensure graduates enter the workforce with job-ready skills, capable of using and adapting to AI tools and technologies that are rapidly transforming every industry.

University officials say the requirement will be tailored to each academic discipline and regularly updated to reflect input from industry leaders. Purdue Provost Patrick Wolfe has directed each college to establish industry advisory boards to help keep AI-related curriculum aligned with employer expectations.

While the graduation requirement officially begins with the Class of 2030, some AI learning tools and resources will be rolled out as early as next semester for current students.

The decision marks a major evolution in how universities approach digital literacy. Purdue has already launched majors, minors, and certificates in AI, but this new policy goes further by embedding AI understanding into the core of a Purdue education—regardless of major.

Beyond academics, the university is integrating AI into research, operations, and external partnerships.