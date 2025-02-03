Q+A: Campus Reform alumna named to White House press team

Campus Reform alumna Kieghan Nangle was recently named executive assistant to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Nangle graduated from the University of Alabama in 2024, where she served as a Campus Reform Correspondent and reported stories on her campus. Prior to her current role, she worked as a media affairs coordinator with the Republican National Committee.

Campus Reform sat down for an exclusive Q&A with Nangle to discuss the first week of the Trump administration, her new role, and her experience as a Campus Reform Correspondent.

Editor’s Note: The published version of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Emily Sturge: Let’s start at week one: the Trump administration got down to business with over 30 executive orders, ranging from DEI to declaring there are only two biological sexes. What was your experience working in this fast-paced environment?

Kieghan Nangle: As crazy as it can be in 12 to 15 hour work days during these first couple of weeks, it’s also just as rewarding because it is truly promises made, promises kept.

It’s truly incredible to see the work the president is doing and the pace he’s going at. I think it’s safe to say that we are definitely keeping up with President Trump…we are on the Donald Trump sleep schedule, which is about four hours a night, and if you get five, you’re lucky [Nangle said laughing].

We’re doing it for the American people. We spent months campaigning on these promises. It is our duty to deliver on those promises to the American people. The pace is fast, but it’s worth it.





ES: I’m sure every day is different, but what would you say are the day-to-day operations in your new role?

KN: My role is to manage our incredible press secretary’s crazy schedule; everybody wants to talk to her and my role is to make sure she’s advised well and has the right people in the room to serve her so she can serve the president to the best of her ability.

We have so many White House press briefings. It’s part of my responsibility to make sure that she is prepped for that briefing whether it’s working with our research team, who is one of the best in the business, to get her all the information that she needs, or making sure that we are having constant communication with each agency. The news cycle is ever changing and we want to make sure that we’re keeping up with it.





ES: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is the youngest press secretary in American history. How does it feel to be a part of such a young historic team that is giving the younger generations a voice in our federal government?

KN: I know what it’s like to be a Gen Z conservative, and it’s not the easiest every day. As a young conservative, it’s really easy to get discouraged or be persuaded to the other side. It’s an uphill battle, I think, to stand firm in what you believe in.

After all these years of finding it easy to get discouraged or maybe not knowing when the end of the leftist takeover is in sight, it’s amazing to see my boss serve the president and serve our country at such a young age. It is so inspiring and it really is a testament that it’s possible. As the president always says, anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

ES: What is the Trump administration’s press strategy to reach Americans?

KN: We’re here to talk to all Americans, whether you’re a Democrat, whether you’re a Republican, whether you’re an independent, no matter what your background is or how old you are, we’re here to get the White House and the President’s message out to you, and to also give you a voice. We want to reach everybody. That’s what pushes us every day.





ES: What is something that you’ve seen within the past few weeks about this administration that you wish the American people knew?

KN: How many hands are truly on deck. We have a team of 11 people on the press team. There are so many people and so many crucial characters that go into it, whether it’s policy or communications or just everyday operations in the White House. The amount of people that put their love and care into their work for this president, for this country, is inspiring and it’s part of what keeps me going in my day to day at the White House.

ES: What would you say is the biggest lesson you’ve learned within the past few weeks in your new position?

KN: No matter my age, my position, I’ve always felt valued when I speak in this White House. But, I have found it most valuable to myself to just sit back and listen sometimes and just absorb the amount of talent and knowledge and intelligence in this White House…it’s quite mind blowing to me.

ES: How did your experience with Campus Reform play into your career in political communications?

KN: My experience with Campus Reform was pivotal to where I am now. The resources and the time that was put into me as a young professional was invaluable. It really helped shape me to be able to perform as well as I have both in my position on the campaign and my position now.

Campus Reform really pushed me as a person, and I’m all the better for it. It taught me how to be a good communicator in a concise way with my words. Having Campus Reform as a way to learn those lessons for my jobs in political communications has been more helpful than I can put into words.





ES: When you think about your future, what is your dream job?

KN: My dream job is to be behind the podium one day, and that’s why my current position right now is such a dream. I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’m in right now, but if I am blessed enough to be chosen to stand at that podium one day, I would be honored.

I’m truly learning from the best, even if it’s just sitting in the same room as her and being a sponge of information and knowledge from her. In the most humble way possible, I couldn’t picture myself in a better position for my current stage of life.