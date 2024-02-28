Queens College Muslim Student Association to hold event with speaker who defends rape, says Israel created ISIS

The Muslim Student Association at Queens College is hosting a discussion on Thursday with a man who believes Israel is actually behind ISIS, reposted a fringe conspiracy theory that Israel was involved in 9/11, and defended rape.

The speaker, Daniel Haqiqatjou, wrote a Feb. 2 article in The Muslim Skeptic titled “Is ISIS Jewish?” The National Review first highlighted the event, which is set to take place on Thursday at 5 p.m.

”Is it a coincidence that ISIS fights in keeping with the traditional Jewish law of war rather than the traditional Islamic law of war?” Haqiqatjou wrote. “In Jewish law, it is perfectly permissible to intentionally kill women, children, and the elderly – especially if they belong to a people hostile to Jews (i.e., Amelekites) or a people living in the lands promised by God (i.e., the seven nations in the land of Canaan). Islamic law, on the other hand, forbids this.”

”Islamic law, on the other hand, insists that it is the political authority (imam) who is responsible for planning and organizing military attacks. Such attacks cannot be carried out by random individuals. In other words, Islam rejects terrorist attacks carried out by randos,” he argued. “As I have explained many times, the most likely explanation for ISIS’s behavior is that it is run by Israel.”

Haqiqatjou still blames Jews even if, he says, ISIS isn’t run by Israel.

”I tell the ISIS supporters what I tell the Madkhalis – we are Muslims who follow Islam and advance the interests of the Muslim people. We are not Jews who follow Judaism and advance the interests of Israel. Get that through your thick skulls,” Haqiqatjou wrote.

According to the National Review, Haqiqatjou reposted a claim that “FOI requests showing involvement of Israeli intelligence has not been reported by the mainstream media.”

Recent articles from Haqiqatjou, who runs the Muslim Skeptic, include “The Extreme Anti-Black Racism of Judaism,” and “Judaism’s Punishment for Homosexuality: Being Thrown Off Buildings.”

In a June 14, 2023 articled titled “Modern vs. Traditional Conceptions of Rape,” Haqiqatjou wrote, “there is no rape if the husband or wife touches a spouse sexually, as this is their right (by virtue of marriage) regardless of consent (on the part of the touched spouse).”

”Likewise, there is no rape if a master sexually touches his female slave, as the master has a right to do this (by virtue of ownership),” he added. “Liberals have thus introduced a radical new concept of rape. Rape is no longer sexually touching without right. Rather it is sexually touching without consent. This makes it possible to claim that one’s spouse has ‘raped’ another, or that a master has ‘raped’ his slave.”























